Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Gets New Setup Wizard, New PDF Viewer

The Raspberry Pi folks have released a new version of their Debian-based Raspbian Linux distribution to end out June.
This June 2018 update to Raspbian features several user-facing improvements for those using the Raspbian desktop. First up on new installations is now an initial setup wizard to help guide new users to using the OS. This new setup wizard should help with localization, WiFi/network setup, and other settings.
The new Raspbian release also includes a "Recommended Software" UI for suggesting to users software to install, in order to make new software easy to find and explore but without cluttering the stock OS. The Raspbian Recommended Software is basically a barebones "app store" for helping new users discover other software.
Also new in this OS update is the replacing of Xpdf as the PDF viewer with qpdfView. The new qpdfView PDF reader offers a better UI and should all-around be better. Rounding out this update is Chromium 65, volume control improvements, and other minor enhancements.
More details on today's Raspbian update via RaspberryPi.org.
