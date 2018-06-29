Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Gets New Setup Wizard, New PDF Viewer
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 June 2018 at 05:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Raspberry Pi folks have released a new version of their Debian-based Raspbian Linux distribution to end out June.

This June 2018 update to Raspbian features several user-facing improvements for those using the Raspbian desktop. First up on new installations is now an initial setup wizard to help guide new users to using the OS. This new setup wizard should help with localization, WiFi/network setup, and other settings.

The new Raspbian release also includes a "Recommended Software" UI for suggesting to users software to install, in order to make new software easy to find and explore but without cluttering the stock OS. The Raspbian Recommended Software is basically a barebones "app store" for helping new users discover other software.

Also new in this OS update is the replacing of Xpdf as the PDF viewer with qpdfView. The new qpdfView PDF reader offers a better UI and should all-around be better. Rounding out this update is Chromium 65, volume control improvements, and other minor enhancements.

More details on today's Raspbian update via RaspberryPi.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
Alpine Linux 3.8 Released With ARM64 Raspberry Pi Support, Netboot On All Architectures
Jolla's Sailfish OS Ported To The Gemini PDA
Arch-Based Manjaro 18.0 Beta 3 Available For Testing
Genode-Based Sculpt OS Now Available With Easy-To-Use Disk Image
Purism's PureOS To Explore OSTree/Flatpak, Wants To Develop An "Ethical App Store"
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns