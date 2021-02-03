Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 February 2021 at 06:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver in Mesa for Broadcom graphics most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer continues maturing nicely.

The V3DV driver since reaching Vulkan 1.0 conformance has continued picking up more extensions like EXT_private_data, KHR_display, KHR_maintenance1, and others. Other bits of Vulkan functionality have also been added like timestamp queries. Plus there is also now Wayland windowing system integration (WSI).

In addition to the new features, the V3DV driver has also been seeing plenty of bug fixes too. The latest early 2021 changes to this open-source Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver have been outlined in this blog post by Igalia developer Alejandro Piñeiro who continues working on this Mesa driver under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

More details on the current state of V3DV will be shared this weekend during the virtual FOSDEM 2021.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Get A Common Dispatch Framework For Better Code Sharing
Mesa Continues With More Optimizations For Workstation OpenGL Performance
Mesa 21.0 Gearing Up To Ship As Soon As Next Week For Latest Open-Source GPU Drivers
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Now Supports OpenGL 4.2 With Mesa 21.1
More OpenGL Threading Improvements Land For Mesa 21.1
Mesa's Lima Driver Finally Implements OpenGL Shader Cache Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release