Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI

The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver in Mesa for Broadcom graphics most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer continues maturing nicely.
The V3DV driver since reaching Vulkan 1.0 conformance has continued picking up more extensions like EXT_private_data, KHR_display, KHR_maintenance1, and others. Other bits of Vulkan functionality have also been added like timestamp queries. Plus there is also now Wayland windowing system integration (WSI).
In addition to the new features, the V3DV driver has also been seeing plenty of bug fixes too. The latest early 2021 changes to this open-source Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver have been outlined in this blog post by Igalia developer Alejandro Piñeiro who continues working on this Mesa driver under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
More details on the current state of V3DV will be shared this weekend during the virtual FOSDEM 2021.
