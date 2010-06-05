Raspberry Pi Foundation Gets Back To Working On A Vulkan Driver - New Effort By Igalia

With the V3D Gallium3D driver hitting OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance, the Raspberry Pi Foundation and their partners have turned to focusing on getting their Vulkan driver off the ground for Raspberry Pi 4 and future SBCs.
Eric Anholt at Broadcom back in 2018 before leaving the company had started a Broadcom Vulkan driver for the VideoCore IV graphics hardware as found now in the Raspberry Pi 4. That was the "BCMV" driver while there also has been an "rpi-vulkan-driver" effort too. But now Igalia under contract with Broadcom / Raspberry Pi Foundation has begun writing a new Vulkan driver.
Eben Upton announced today that Vulkan is coming to the Raspberry Pi 4 and they have their first Vulkan-based triangle rendering.
Announced on RaspberryPi.org, the first triangle with their restarted Vulkan effort is now running off this new Vulkan driver led by Igalia. It will likely be some months still before this new Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver is in usable shape.
