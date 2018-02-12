Raspberry Pi VC4 Working On Polishing KMS Support, Continued VC5 Progress
Broadcom's Eric Anholt has shared another routine status update about his ongoing work with the open-source VC4 graphics driver supporting current generation Raspberry Pi hardware as well as his work on the next-gen Broadcom VC5 open-source graphics driver.

Eric shares that they are still working towards getting Raspberry Pi devices to make use of the VC4 KMS driver in full and transitioning to it through their FKMS transitional firmware KMS code-path. Many regressions in their mode-setting code have been addressed and other enhancements made, but it's still not an overnight switch for Raspbian to begin making use of VC4 kernel mode-setting. At least it's looking closer to the end being in sight.

There's also been improvements to DMA-BUF sharing, closer to merging YUV texturing support, updates to VC4 Mesa code, fixing 3D textures on the new VC5 driver, OpenGL ES 3.0 conformance bug fixes for VC5, and various other improvements.

Those interested in learning more about the ongoing VC4/VC5 driver work can read Eric's latest GitHub post for all of the details.
