With Linux 5.12 the Broadcom BCM2711 SoC used by the Raspberry Pi 4 will see 10 and 12-bit color support with the VC4 Direct Rendering Manager driver.
Currently the open-source VC4 DRM driver that is used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer has just been exposing 8-bit color support while 10/12-bit support is pending for Linux 5.12 for those with capable displays.
The 10/12 BPC support for VC4 was sent in today to DRM-Next as part of the latest batch of drm-misc-next material queuing for Linux 5.12. The VC4 driver in today's pull also has a number of kernel mode-setting (KMS), DSI1 controller support for the BCM2711, and HDMI code updates as well.
The drm-misc-next pull also has basic power management support for the Ingenic DRM driver, many FBDEV code fixes, many OMAP DRM driver fixes, and other miscellaneous updates.
