Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 November 2020 at 06:49 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA --
Just yesterday Raspberry Pi fans were celebrating that the V3DV driver is now officially Vulkan 1.0 conformant for supporting this modern high performance graphics/compute API atop the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Today another milestone was reached with V3DV.

The V3DV Vulkan driver for supporting the Broadcom VideoCore graphics hardware on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer now works natively on Wayland too.

An independent contributor worked out the Wayland WSI (Windowing System Integration) support for V3DV and went through the steps to get it merged into mainline Mesa, which will be for Mesa 21.0 due out next quarter.

The Wayland WSI support for V3DV allows for Vulkan support to work seamlessly under native Wayland environments. Testing so far has been done at least with the Sway compositor on the Raspberry Pi.

The contribution by Ella Stanforth landed today with this commit to Mesa 21.0-devel.
