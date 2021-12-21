Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Works On Android
The open-source Broadcom "V3DV" Vulkan driver within Mesa that is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi can now run on Android.

For those making use of Google's Android on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer as an alternative to conventional Linux distributions, V3DV can now work there too for providing Vulkan API support. This support now upstream in Mesa was based on earlier work by Android-RPi and Lineage-RPi developers. Some of this Android-specific support code was based as well on the open-source Intel "ANV" and Qualcomm "TURNIP" Mesa Vulkan drivers too.

Just over 600 lines of new code was needed for V3DV in Mesa 22.0 to enable this Vulkan driver to run on Android.


For those interested in V3DV / Raspberry Pi on Android can see
