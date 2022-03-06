Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Enables Anisotropic Filtering

Back in 2017 the Mesa open-source OpenGL driver for Broadcom VC5 hardware most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 aimed to enable anisotropic filtering (AF). However, that patch wasn't fully hooked up correctly and now this past week should be in good shape.
Juan A. Suarez Romero of Igalia landed the patch this week enabling anisotropic filtering (AF) for the V3D Gallium3D driver for its notable raspberry Pi usage of this driver. The proper anisotropic filter pipe capability wasn't exposed as supported for the driver and was also missing the cap for the maximum AF level.
With this patch the OpenGL AF support should be in good shape now for enhancing the image quality of textures.
Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue doing great work for advancing the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan driver support for the Broadcom graphics currently used by the Raspberry Pi hardware -- especially with ongoing extension and performance work for the V3DV Vulkan driver now that the OpenGL driver is fairly mature.
