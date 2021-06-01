Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
1 June 2021
Earlier this year the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico with RP2040 microcontroller for doing embedded development. Now that RP2040 chip is being sold for just $1 USD via their resellers for those wanting to build their own electronics with this Raspberry Pi silicon.

The RP2040 chip for $1 features two ARM Cortex-M0+ cores at 133MHz that can run the likes of FreeRTOS and MicroPython. In addition to the two embedded cores are 264KB of RAM and support for all the usual I/O interfaces for this type of controller.


The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced they have shipped over 600k Raspberry Pi Pico boards this year and orders for another 700k. More creators and other businesses meanwhile have been seeking to build out their own wares using the RP2040 chip, which has now led the group to offering the chip for $1 USD in single-unit sales. By this autumn they expect "serious volume" of the RP2040 chips for those looking to build out their own wares with this tasty silicon.

More details on the RP2040 availability via RaspberryPi.org.
