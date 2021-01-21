Raspberry Pi Pico Announced As $4 Microcontroller
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 January 2021 at 05:46 AM EST. 10 Comments
Following November's launch of the Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard computer there is another new product from the UK foundation and it's not a new Raspberry Pi SBC.

Raspberry Pi Pico is the new product announced today and it amounts to being a $4 micro-controller. The Pico is built around the RP2040, a microcontroller chip designed by the Raspberry Pi engineers. The RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ processor with 264KB of internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip flash memory.

With this being all designed in-house, the Raspberry Pi Pico and RP2040 are extensively documented for the public so that this offering can appeal from hobbyists and tinkerers to other more formal micro-controller use-cases.


The Raspberry Pi Pico is available for $4 from Raspberry Pi partners. More details at RaspberryPi.org and the announcement that goes into great detail on the hardware's capabilities.
