Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 8 November 2021 at 06:57 AM EST. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
Raspberry Pi OS as the official operating system for the Raspberry Pi single board computers has been updated against Debian 11 "Bullseye".

Raspberry Pi OS has shifted its package base from Debian 10 to Debian 11 now that Bullseye is out as stable and in good shape the past few months. Besides upgrading the underlying packages against the new Debian release, Raspberry Pi OS has finished migrating its own desktop components from GTK2 to GTK3. The Raspberry Pi desktop should now be in good shape and happily running on GTK3. GNOME's Mutter has also replaced Openbox as the window manager used on Raspberry Pi OS.

Raspberry Pi OS isn't yet using Wayland by default but with the shift to GTK3 and Mutter they are inching in that direction but still have more work to do before that transition.

This big Raspberry Pi OS update also switches to using the Broadcom KMS kernel driver by default rather than their former proprietary driver, there is a new camera driver for the RPi camera module using libcamera, and more. Those with a Raspberry Pi 4 Rev 6 (8GB models and recent 2GB / 4GB models) will also see the turbo mode clock bump from 1.5GHz to 1.8GHz for offering better performance.

More details on this big Raspberry Pi OS update and downloads via RaspberryPi.com. I'll have some Raspberry Pi OS comparison benchmarks out shortly on Phoronix.
2 Comments
Related News
Devuan 4.0 Released As Debian 11 Without Systemd
Debian 11.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 Released With Experimental Rump-Based Userland Disk Driver, Go Port
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
Debian Improves Docs To Inform Users Their Systems Might Not Work Without Non-Free Firmware
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 Tagged With More Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Fedora Linux 35 Released As Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager