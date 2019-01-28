Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches At $25+

While the next Raspberry Pi will be a major redesign, the Raspberry Pi Foundation today released the Compute Module 3+ as their newest module intended for embedded/industrial applications.
The Compute Module 3+ is their first CM update in two years. The Compute Module 3+ brings better performance, improved RAM and flash memory capacities, and other improvements while keeping to the same form factor and electrical compatibility.
The Raspberry Pi Compute Model 3+ is based on a BCM2837B0 (the same as the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, but the CM 3+ runs at 1.2GHz rather than 1.4GHz) and for the eMMC flash memory a flash-less model is the base model at $25 USD while there are 8/16/32GB eMMC models at $30 / $35 / $40 respectively.
The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ is committed to be in manufacturing through at least January 2026 for anyone designing long-term products around this ARM compute module.
More details at RaspberryPi.org.
