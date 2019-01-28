Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches At $25+
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 January 2019 at 06:38 AM EST. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
While the next Raspberry Pi will be a major redesign, the Raspberry Pi Foundation today released the Compute Module 3+ as their newest module intended for embedded/industrial applications.

The Compute Module 3+ is their first CM update in two years. The Compute Module 3+ brings better performance, improved RAM and flash memory capacities, and other improvements while keeping to the same form factor and electrical compatibility.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Model 3+ is based on a BCM2837B0 (the same as the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, but the CM 3+ runs at 1.2GHz rather than 1.4GHz) and for the eMMC flash memory a flash-less model is the base model at $25 USD while there are 8/16/32GB eMMC models at $30 / $35 / $40 respectively.


The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ is committed to be in manufacturing through at least January 2026 for anyone designing long-term products around this ARM compute module.

More details at RaspberryPi.org.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Dell XPS 13 9380 Developer Edition Now Available, Shipping With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
UK Linux Vendor Star Labs Systems Supporting LVFS+Fwupd For Firmware Updates
Linux Picking Up Support For The Fireface UCX High-End Professional Audio Solution
Devlink Health Reporting & Recovery System Queued For Linux 5.1 Kernel
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons