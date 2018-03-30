Benchmarks Of Linux 4.14 On The Raspberry Pi
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 March 2018 at 05:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
This week Raspbian OS, the official Debian-based operating system of the Raspberry Pi, finally upgraded to the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel. Considering that Raspbian was previously on Linux 4.9, it's quite the kernel upgrade, and I decided to run some before/after benchmarks.

Going from Linux 4.9 to 4.14 means the Raspbian maintainers need to carry less out-of-tree patches for the Raspberry Pi since in this timeframe more of their work has been upstreamed to the Linux kernel. Plus there's been a whole array of improvements to the mainline Linux kernel in this timeframe. Some users have been hopeful of performance improvements being part of that, so I decided to run some improvements.


I ran some benchmarks on the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B and the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ of Linux 4.9 vs. 4.14 on Raspbian.

And we were off to the races with Linux benchmarks...








In a few tests there was faintly better performance, but after running dozens of benchmarks the past day on these Raspberry Pi boards between these major Linux kernel revisions, I have yet to find any workload having a significant performance impact -- for better or worse.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Some Of The Best Additions In Linux 4.16
Phoenix RC Flight Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.17
The Big DRM Pull Request For Linux 4.17: 144,461 Insertions, 38,059 Deletions
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Finally Moves Up To Linux 4.14 Kernel
Linux Receiving ACPI "Time and Alarm Device" Driver
Linux 4.16-rc7 Kernel Released, Final Likely Next Week
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source