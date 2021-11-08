Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 November 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
Linux 5.16 is an action-packed kernel with a ton of exciting additions and improvements. Adding to the growing list of changes to look forward to with v5.16 is mainline support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

Released just over one year ago was the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 as their system-on-module variant of the Raspberry Pi 4.


The Raspberry Pi Compute Module products are designed for industrial and commercial applications ranging from thin clients to digital signage solutions and more. The Compute Module 4 is powered off a BCM2711 just like the Raspberry Pi and builds off the successes of the earlier versions. CM4 also introduced a new form factor that leads to a smaller module footprint.


Squeezing in with the recent Arm platform/SoC changes was the addition of the Compute Module 4 support. The DeviceTree is now setup both for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and its I/O board.

The Raspberry Pi CM4 support was added as part of this merge so now that it works off a mainline kernel rather than requiring any out-of-tree patches/builds. More information on the RPi Compute Module 4 via RaspberryPi.com.
