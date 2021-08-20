Work continues on getting the Broadcom VC4 kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver into shape for being able to support 4K display outputs at 60Hz.
For a while now Maxime Ripard has been working to improve the VC4 DRM driver to be able to drive HDMI outputs from the Raspberry Pi with 4K at 60Hz. Those patches have now been revised a seventh time in updating against the latest DRM-Misc-Next state and a minor code change. This [email protected] support is only for the HDMI on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.
The VC4 [email protected] support does seem to be settling down so it's possible it could be mainlined soon although at this stage likely would be days too late for seeing it mainlined with the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window since officially are now past the DRM-Next cutoff.
In any case, for those interested in [email protected] support for the Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 can find the latest support patches on the DRI mailing list.
