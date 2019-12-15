Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git

The Raspberry Pi 4 continues seeing better mainline kernel/software support as we approach 2020.
With the forthcoming Linux 5.5 kernel there is Broadcom BCM2711 SoC support and Raspberry Pi 4 DeviceTree in place. With Linux 5.5 due out in late January or early February is the start of that mainline board and SoC support though expect it to continue to be revised over the coming cycles.
On the graphics side, the already mainline Broadcom "V3D" driver stack continues to be improved upon especially on the Mesa side with its Gallium3D driver and nearly at OpenGL ES 3.1 support.
The latest to report on with better mainline support for the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is Linux-Firmware.Git adding the NVRAM file for the BCM43455 for the Raspberry Pi 4 as needed by its WiFi / Bluetooth module. That's the first addition to linux-firmware.git targeting the Raspberry Pi 4 this Sunday morning.
The ongoing mainlining work paired with the recent thermal/power improvements are making this budget-friendly ARM SBC in better shape ahead of 2020 Linux distribution releases. By the time of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS we'll hopefully be seeing even better support.
