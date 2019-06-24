Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
24 June 2019
Managing to make it out today as a surprise is the Raspberry Pi 4. The Raspberry Pi 4 is a major overhaul and their most radical update yet while base pricing still starts out at $35 USD.

First of all, the Raspberry Pi SoC now features a quad-core Cortex-A72 CPU that can clock up to 1.5GHz for offering around three times faster performance. This SoC is the Broadcom BCM2711. There are also three variants of the Raspberry Pi 4 to offer 1GB, 2GB or 4GB of system memory -- the 1GB version will be $35, 2GB at $45, and 4GB at $55. With the new Raspberry Pi 4 SoC they are also now making use of the modern Broadcom V3D open-source driver to offer much better OpenGL support and even Vulkan eventually. The Raspberry Pi 4 with its much better graphics/display setup can even drive two displays via micro-HDMI connections.

The Raspberry Pi 4 also has full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 / two USB 3.0 ports, and compatibility with existing Raspberry Pi products.


Other changes include moving to USB-C for power, 4Kp60 HEVC video decode, Raspbian based on Debian 10.0 Buster, and new accessories.

More details on the Raspberry Pi 4 at RaspberryPi.org. I've already ordered a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4 with expedited shipping to begin benchmarking in the days ahead.
