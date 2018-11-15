Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD

The Raspberry Pi Foundation today unveiled the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ ARM SBC that costs just $25 and offers Bluetooth, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, and a 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 processor.
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is a slightly cut-down version of the 3 Model B+ and comes after there wasn't an A+ version of the Raspberry Pi 2 or 3 up to this point.
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ offers a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 512MB LPDDR2 RAM, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi/WLAN, Bluetooth 4.2 / Bluetooth Low Energy, improved USB support, and better thermal management.
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is the last release of the Raspberry Pi as it's currently known as the next product debut will likely be a major re-design from the ground-up. As reiterated today, "the 3+ platform is the final iteration of the “classic” Raspberry Pi: whatever we do next will of necessity be less of an evolution, because it will need new core silicon, on a new process node, with new memory technology. So 3A+ is about closing things out in style, answering one of our most frequent customer requests, and clearing the decks so we can start to think seriously about what comes next."
More details on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ via RaspberryPi.org. I have already ordered a Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ for benchmarking, so next week look out for some performance figures.
