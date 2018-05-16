Raptor Launching Talos II Lite POWER9 Computer System At A Lower Cost
For those that have been interested in the Talos II POWER-based system that is fully open-source down to the firmware but have been put off by its cost, Raptor Computer Systems today announced the Talos II Lite that is a slightly cut-down version of the Talos II Workstation.

The Talos II Lite is still a very competent beast of a system and features a single POWER9 CPU socket, EATX chassis, 500W ATX power supply, and is sold as a barebones package. The Talos II Lite motherboard supports up to the 22-core POWER9 CPU, eight DDR4 ECC RAM slots, one PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot, one PCI Express 4.0 x8 slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

The Talos II Lite is expected to begin shipping in July. For their pre-ordering, the bare chassis (motherboard + PSU + case + heatsink) is $1,399 USD while a 4-core POWER9 CPU is an additional $375, the eight-core CPU $595 USD, 18-core CPU $1375, and the 22-core model is $2575 USD. Besides the base chassis and POWER9 CPU expendature, there is also the DDR4 ECC Registered memory and any other peripherals desires for your libre system.

While it's still a significant chunk of change, the $1,399 USD bare chassis is quite the markdown compared to the $4,925.00 price-tag on the Talos II Secure Workstation (that price does include two 4-core POWER9 CPUs). More details on the Talos II Lite system at RaptorCS.com. We should be getting remote access soon to the Talos II Lite for some fresh POWER9 comparison benchmarking.
