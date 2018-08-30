It Looks Like Raptor Is Gearing Up To Release A New Open-Source POWER System

Raptor Computer Systems began their open-source hardware expedition with the POWER8-based Talos Secure Workstation that was quite expensive but last year launched the Talos II platform with IBM POWER9 processors and earlier this year launched the Raptor Talos II Lite systems at a cheaper price-point but still quite a significant investment compared to x86_64 AMD/Intel products. They've been pushing ahead on making their platform more viable for Linux users as well as more affordable and it looks like they will soon be launching a new product.
A Phoronix reader pointed out that Raptor is indicating they'll be showing off a new system soon. In response to potential customer inquiries, they responded they are working to expand their product line and appears that they will likely show off a new product at the OpenPOWER Summit coming up in Amsterdam.
It looks like this next product could potentially be a POWER9 single-socket desktop-class system. It will certainly be interesting to see what they've been preparing for these USA-manufactured, open-source systems.
The OpenPOWER Summit Europe is taking place at the RAI Centre from 3 to 4 October.
What do you hope to see from Raptor's next libre hardware platform? What price point would they need to come in at to attract you? What other features are missing from the POWER Linux landscape in your mind?
