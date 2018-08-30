It Looks Like Raptor Is Gearing Up To Release A New Open-Source POWER System
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 August 2018 at 02:32 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Raptor Computer Systems began their open-source hardware expedition with the POWER8-based Talos Secure Workstation that was quite expensive but last year launched the Talos II platform with IBM POWER9 processors and earlier this year launched the Raptor Talos II Lite systems at a cheaper price-point but still quite a significant investment compared to x86_64 AMD/Intel products. They've been pushing ahead on making their platform more viable for Linux users as well as more affordable and it looks like they will soon be launching a new product.

A Phoronix reader pointed out that Raptor is indicating they'll be showing off a new system soon. In response to potential customer inquiries, they responded they are working to expand their product line and appears that they will likely show off a new product at the OpenPOWER Summit coming up in Amsterdam.

It looks like this next product could potentially be a POWER9 single-socket desktop-class system. It will certainly be interesting to see what they've been preparing for these USA-manufactured, open-source systems.

The OpenPOWER Summit Europe is taking place at the RAI Centre from 3 to 4 October.

What do you hope to see from Raptor's next libre hardware platform? What price point would they need to come in at to attract you? What other features are missing from the POWER Linux landscape in your mind?
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
StarTech's Affordable Server Racks Continue Working Out Great - 2 More Racks Installed
Realtek USB3 Hubs Will See Firmware Updates Delivered On Linux Via Fwupd/LVFS
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Fresh NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon OpenCL GPU Benchmarks For August 2018
Heterogeneous Memory Management Still Being Worked On For Nouveau / Radeon / Intel
Linux Kernel Getting Better Support For The Apple Magic Keyboards
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder