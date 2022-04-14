Intel Raptor Lake P Linux Graphics Driver Support Being Prepared
14 April 2022
With the Linux 5.19 kernel there is going to be the initial graphics driver support for Raptor Lake S with the initial batch of PCI IDs being added. Published today in patch form and still potentially making it to mainline in v5.19 is Raptor Lake P support.

Similar to Alder Lake P and prior, the Raptor Lake P variant should be for the next-generation "performance thin and light laptops". Sent out today was the code adding the initial batch of Raptor Lake P (RPL-P) PCI device IDs to the i915 kernel graphics driver. The patch notes from the kernel driver perspective, "RPL-P behaves identically to ADL-P." Thus less than two dozen new lines of code for Raptor Lake P enablement. All the same driver code paths as Alder Lake P should be followed.


The initial batch of Raptor Lake P PCI IDs are 0xA720, 0xA721, 0xA7A0, 0xA7A1, 0xA7A8, and 0xA7A9. That doesn't necessarily mean there are going to be six distinct graphics configurations for Raptor Lake P but some may be reserved for engineering models and/or future but currently unplanned variants.

In any event it's good to see this patch out there now getting the Raptor Lake P support started, similar to the Raptor Lake S patches coming together in recent weeks. Intel is expected to launch Raptor Lake late in 2022. Raptor Lake is expected to come in configurations with up to 24 cores / 32 threads via the mix of P and E cores while the graphics capabilities are expected to be similar to that of existing Gen12 Alder Lake graphics.
