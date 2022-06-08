Intel Prepares Raptor Lake Code For Coreboot
In addition to Intel already starting work on Meteor Lake enablement in Coreboot, this week Intel open-source engineers have also been submitting more code for Raptor Lake as the CPUs expected later this year as the successor to Alder Lake.

Raptor Lake succeeds Alder Lake but with the same socket and motherboard compatibility, it's not as much of a change over the existing Alder Lake platform code already in Coreboot. Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" is expected later in 2022 and expected to feature up to 24 core (16 efficiency + 8 performance cores) / 32 threads and other evolutionary improvements to deliver some nice speed-ups over Alder Lake. Intel engineers have already taken care of much of the enablement around Raptor Lake with mostly just needing new device IDs and other basic software changes so far over Alder Lake.

This week saw initial Raptor Lake support land for Coreboot. The work includes the new "Skolas" motherboard as a Google Chromebook device based on the existing Alder Lake "Brya" motherboard but upgraded to a Raptor Lake P SoC. There were also changes merged for supporting Intel's Alder Lake Reference Validation Platform (RVP) motherboard with Raptor Lake CPU instead. Plus changes for supporting the newer Firmware Support Package (FSP) used by Raptor Lake.


See these commits for more details on the Raptor Lake bring-up for Coreboot.
