It Looks Like The Raptor Blackbird Open-Source Motherboard Will Sell For Just Under $900
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 November 2018 at 05:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Many have been curious to learn more about the Blackbird from Raptor Computing Systems as a lower-cost POWER9, open-source hardware alternative to their higher-end Talos II hardware that we've been recently benchmarking. The possible price has been revealed.

Overnight, Raptor Computing Systems tweeted a straw poll looking to gauge the interest level in "Would you pre-order a Raptor Computing Systems Blackbird system or board this year at a mainboard cost of $875?"

So it's looking like that for $875 USD is around the price point for where they are settling for this micro-ATX POWER9 motherboard. This will accept four and eight core IBM POWER9 CPUs, which will add a few hundred dollars to make up the overall price along with DDR4 ECC Registered memory. This sub-$900 price point is much lower than the Talos II Lite at $1,129.99 or the dual socket Talos II motherboard for $2,499.99 USD.

The Blackbird is intended for fully open-source desktop Linux systems, possible network / SOHO server, and similar use-cases.

Obviously they can't immediately be competitive on pricing with x86 and ARM hardware due to economies of scale and Raptor Computing Systems having more of a burden in their motherboard design work due to keeping everything open-source, etc. But it's nice to see with Blackbird they will at least be pushing well below the $1000 price point on the motherboard.

From SC18 is also a better look at the Blackbird, via Twitter:


Looking forward to learning more about the Blackbird soon!
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
POWER On-Chip Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.21
Purism Still Working On Librem 5 Developer Kits, Delayed To December
Better Linux Support Is Coming For The Huawei MateBook X
ARM Posts Compiler Patches For Their New "Ares" High Performance Core
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2