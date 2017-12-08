X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 8 December 2017 at 05:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG
Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop.

Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.

Keith also sent out the latest xserver series for supporting the non-desktop output property. This is part of the earlier non-desktop proposal for RandR and now with Linux 4.15 it quirks the HTC Vive as non-desktop. This is basically about marking VR head-mounted displays as not a traditional desktop display device as to not have the conventional desktop interaction with the device and leave it to the SteamVR compositor.

This work by Keith should end up in X.Org Server 1.20, which is expected for release in the next couple of months.
