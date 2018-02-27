One big piece of Keith Packard's work on improving Steam VR for Linux or particularly VR HMD handling is now merged to Git master.
Keith's work on RandR leases is now rounded out with the work hitting the X.Org Server Git tree today. RandR leases allows for CRTCs/outputs to be made available to a client for direct access via Linux's KMS/DRM kernel APIs. When leased to a client, the output(s) are not in the way of the X.Org Server. The focus here is on allowing a VR compositor to have direct access to the VR head-mounted display without any X.Org Server interference.
This goes along with Keith's other work over the past year on "non-desktop" output handling, the DRM leasing kernel-side bits, etc.
As of today the code is in xserver Git for rounding out the output/CRTC leasing. This code will be found in the upcoming X.Org Server 1.20 release. Given the flurry of recent xserver activity, hopefully it's a sign of the 1.20 release finally materializing with it being more than one year since the previous major X.Org Server release.
