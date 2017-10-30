AMD/RTG's Raja Koduri Joins Intel
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 8 November 2017 at 05:33 PM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
On Monday Intel announced their upcoming CPU with integrated AMD Vega-class graphics backed by HBM2 memory, on Tuesday Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) head Raja Koduri announced he would be resigning from the company, and now today it's announced he is joining Intel.

Raja Koduri the former head of RTG who recently went on sabbatical following the Vega launch and ATI and Apple veteran will now be joining Intel.

Raja will be joining Intel as a chief architect and senior vice president of their new Core and Visual Computing Group. This is quite interesting given his involvement with Vega and next year's AMD Navi architecture design he was heavily involved in albeit now parting ways with AMD.

It will certainly be interesting to see what this highly skilled engineer achieves at Intel and what their next-gen graphics solutions will look like whether continuing to pursue AMD graphics on Intel CPUs or new, original designs. Next year's Cannonlake processors will feature Intel "Gen 10" graphics capabilities. It would certainly be interesting if Intel returns to working on a Larrabee-like architecture.

More details at Intel.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Patches Updated For Linux
Monero/XMR Mining On Threadripper With Multi-Channel Memory
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC
AMDKFD For Linux 4.15 Adding Usermode Events, Dropping Radeon DRM Support
Running Some Fresh GCC 8.0 Compiler Benchmarks On AMD EPYC With "znver1"
AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 Linux Hybrid Driver Promoted To Stable
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library