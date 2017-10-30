AMD/RTG's Raja Koduri Joins Intel

On Monday Intel announced their upcoming CPU with integrated AMD Vega-class graphics backed by HBM2 memory, on Tuesday Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) head Raja Koduri announced he would be resigning from the company, and now today it's announced he is joining Intel.
Raja Koduri the former head of RTG who recently went on sabbatical following the Vega launch and ATI and Apple veteran will now be joining Intel.
Raja will be joining Intel as a chief architect and senior vice president of their new Core and Visual Computing Group. This is quite interesting given his involvement with Vega and next year's AMD Navi architecture design he was heavily involved in albeit now parting ways with AMD.
It will certainly be interesting to see what this highly skilled engineer achieves at Intel and what their next-gen graphics solutions will look like whether continuing to pursue AMD graphics on Intel CPUs or new, original designs. Next year's Cannonlake processors will feature Intel "Gen 10" graphics capabilities. It would certainly be interesting if Intel returns to working on a Larrabee-like architecture.
