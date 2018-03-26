RadeonTop 1.1 Brings GTT Reporting, Updated PCI IDs
Besides DriConf or the newer ADRICONF, another tool for open-source Radeon Linux driver users for monitoring their GPU(s) is RadeonTop. RadeonTop 1.1 is now available as the independent project's latest feature release.

RadeonTop has been available for several years for viewing various Radeon driver/hardware metrics. RadeonTop supports showing the GPU's utilization on an overall percentage basis as well as for individual hardware blocks, memory information, and other data.

With today's RadeonTop 1.1 update there are PCI ID updates, GTT memory status reporting support, an AppStream information file is now shipped with the program, and other changes. Among the PCI ID updates are for Polaris and Raven Ridge.

RadeonTop 1.1 is the project's first release since RadeonTop 1.0 in January of last year. This new release is available via GitHub.
