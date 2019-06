Newer AMD GPUs are capable of offering hardware accelerated decoding for 10-bit VP9 content, but that wasn't the case with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Fortunately, a simple patch is pending to expose this support.RadeonSI had been exposing 10-bit HEVC (H.265) decode, but a small check was left out for exposing 10-bit VP9 decode using the P016 format.So now as soon as this patch is merged into Mesa 19.2, capable Radeon GPUs should be able to offer 10-bit VP9 decode.