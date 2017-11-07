Radeon VCN Encode Support For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 November 2017 at 05:38 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
Earlier this year patches were posted and merged for VCN video decode support with RadeonSI/Gallium3D while now patches are coming from AMD for wiring up VCN video encoding support.

VCN is a new media block with the upcoming Raven Ridge (Zen+Vega) APUs for both video encode and decode. In the past there was UVD for video decoding and VCE for video encoding while now VCN offers both multimedia encode/decode unified functionality via this new implementation. As mentioned, the VCN video decode bits are already in Mesa while the video encode pieces are now under review.

The 18 patches posted today by AMD's Boyuan Zhang can be found on Mesa-dev and will presumably land in time for Mesa 18.0 albeit a bit later than anyone buying Raven Ridge laptops when they begin to appear in shops at the end of this year and early next year. But thankfully the video decode piece is the most important for a majority of users and that can already be found readied.

VCN appears short for "Video Core Next" and supports encoding of MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC but sadly no VP9. But does support decoding of MPEG-2, MPEG-4, VC1, MPEG-4 AVC, H.265 HEVC, and VP9, at least based upon the X.Org documentation.

On the desktop side, VCN video encode/decode should begin with next year's Navi hardware with current Vega GPUs still relying upon UVD/VCE.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
RADV Gets Fixed Up For Latest Dota 2 Vulkan
The Libdrm & xf86-video-amdgpu Repositories To Follow For FreeSync
AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 Yields Huge Speed-Up For Radeon Mining Performance
Valve Developer Lands VK_EXT_global_priority For RADV Vulkan Driver
AMD Developers Begin Making Open-Source FreeSync/AdaptiveSync Plans
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics