RadeonSI Driver Now Supports AMD Trusted Memory Zone
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 May 2020 at 07:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
With the AMDGPU kernel driver adding Trusted Memory Zone support for the Linux 5.8 kernel, Mesa 20.2-devel has now landed support for the RadeonSI driver to make use of this TMZ functionality.

The AMD Trusted Memory Zone support allows for protecting pages from being read by the CPU and other non-GPU clients can protect against writes to those protected pages.

With Linux 5.8 the feature needs to be flipped on via the amdgpu.tmz=1 kernel module parameter but even beyond that the user-space clients need to opt-in for utilizing Trusted Memory Zone.

AMD's Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer has been working on the TMZ support for RadeonSI Gallium3D and that was merged overnight. Besides needing Linux 5.8+, the latest libdrm library is also required.

With the merged code when running on a supported kernel, if setting the AMD_DEBUG=tmz environment variable will enable the Trusted Memory Zone support during OpenGL rendering. So far there isn't any TMZ support for Vulkan or other AMD user-space components.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDGPU Patches Under Discussion For Better External GPU Hot Unplug Handling
AMDGPU TMZ Support Wired Up For Linux 5.8
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 Flips On The Pipeline Binary Cache, Tunes SoTR Performance
AMD AOMP 11.5 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
RADV Picks Up A Performance Boost For id Tech Vulkan-Powered Games On Linux + AMD APUs
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons