AMD Mesa lead developer Marek Olšák has landed a set of improvements to the TGSI-to-NIR pass today for Mesa 19.2 to enhance the RadeonSI driver's support for using this intermediate representation.The "tgsi_to_nir" code for going from the traditional Gallium3D IR to the increasingly used "NIR" has seen support for more operations and also basic compute shader support is now in place. Marek landed these improvements over the course of several commits today for the still-open Mesa 19.2 code-base.RadeonSI has been pursuing NIR support as part of their OpenGL 4.6 upbringing in order to re-use code shared with the RADV driver, which is designed around NIR.For the moment those wanting to test the RadeonSI driver's NIR code-path can use the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable.