Mesa RadeonSI Lands Possible Vega/Raven Performance Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 June 2018 at 05:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Earlier this month AMD's Marek Olšák posted RadeonSI patches for a scissor workaround affecting GFX9/Vega GPUs including Raven Ridge, which were based upon a RADV driver workaround already merged that helped affected games by up to ~11%. A revised version of that patch is now in Mesa 18.2 Git.

Marek has merged his latest patches that implement the scissor bug workaround without causing a performance drop. The main patch notes, "This might improve performance on Vega10 and Raven."

Unfortunately, nothing more concrete than that, but I'll be firing up some fresh Mesa Git benchmarks with Radeon RX Vega in the next few days. As we've seen in recent benchmarks though, any help for RadeonSI (or RADV) on Vega is much appreciated as there still is more performance to squeeze out of these latest-generation AMD GPUs on the open-source Linux drivers.

Mesa 18.2 is on track to debut as stable in August.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
DRM Leasing / Display Patches Updated For Mesa's Vulkan Drivers
Etnaviv Gallium3D Now Working On NIR Support
Mesa 18.0.5 Released, But It's Now Time To Upgrade To Mesa 18.1+
Mesa 18.1.1 Released With Many OpenGL + Vulkan Driver Fixes
Vega Up For Another Performance Boost On RadeonSI, More Fixes For RADV From Feral
Mesa 18.0.5 Is The Last Planned Release In The Series
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered