Starcraft 2 In Wine & Select Games Could See Nice Performance Win With RadeonSI Patches

Well known AMD open-source OpenGL driver developer Marek Olšák has published an interesting new patch series for RadeonSI that can help boost the performance of this Gallium3D driver in select cases.
The focus of this new patch series is to upload constants into vRAM using SDMA (System DMA engines) to avoid congestion. In doing so, this particularly helped Starcraft 2 running on Wine as what motivated this patch series.
Originally in a test configuration for a user the performance was 50~55 FPS and while various other patches/attempts helped improve the performance marginally, with this new patch series from Marek the game is now running at 105~110 FPS. Quite the improvement thanks to this better upload handling for RadeonSI!
This change though will regress the performance for trivial test cases like glxgears. This patch series should help potentially other games too, but no other performance numbers / titles were mentioned.
This patch series if you want to help test it out can be found on Mesa-dev. Assuming the performance gains are good and only trivial applications are degraded, hopefully this work will make it soon into Git for the current Mesa 19.1 cycle.
