RadeonSI Adds Zeroing vRAM Workaround To Help Rocket League Players

For those annoyed by random textures appearing when launching the popular Rocket League game with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, a workaround has landed in Mesa 19.3-devel Git while also marked for back-porting to currently supported stable series.
This corruption encountered when firing up Rocket League is another case of where the Unreal Engine powered game is expected its video memory to be cleared out. It's similar to what has plagued other games with needing a workaround so RadeonSI Gallium3D will zero out the vRAM prior to making it available to the game.
Problematic Rocket League loading screen per the Mesa bug report for RadeonSI.
The workaround relies upon the usual executable-specific handling to set the feature to zero the vRAM. Those not yet on a patched version of Mesa can also set the AMD_DEBUG=zerovram environment variable for taking care of the issue as well.
3 Comments