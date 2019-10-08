RadeonSI Adds Zeroing vRAM Workaround To Help Rocket League Players
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 October 2019 at 07:20 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
For those annoyed by random textures appearing when launching the popular Rocket League game with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, a workaround has landed in Mesa 19.3-devel Git while also marked for back-porting to currently supported stable series.

This corruption encountered when firing up Rocket League is another case of where the Unreal Engine powered game is expected its video memory to be cleared out. It's similar to what has plagued other games with needing a workaround so RadeonSI Gallium3D will zero out the vRAM prior to making it available to the game.


Problematic Rocket League loading screen per the Mesa bug report for RadeonSI.


The workaround relies upon the usual executable-specific handling to set the feature to zero the vRAM. Those not yet on a patched version of Mesa can also set the AMD_DEBUG=zerovram environment variable for taking care of the issue as well.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Navi 14 AMDGPU Firmware Lands In The Linux-Firmware.Git Tree
The ACO Radeon Compiler Alternative To AMDGPU LLVM Looks Good But Work Isn't Done Yet
AMDGPU Submits LRU Bulk Moves Support As A Linux 5.4 "Fix" For Better Performance
GCC Is Potentially Months From Seeing Radeon OpenMP 4.5 / OpenACC 2.6 GPU Offloading
Unofficial Radeon ROCm Packages Re-Enable APU Support
Radeon ROCm 2.8 Released But Still Without Navi Support
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September