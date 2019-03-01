RadeonSI Driver Adding Displayable DCC For Raven Ridge
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 March 2019 at 12:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Delta Color Compression (DCC) support for scan-out surfaces will soon be supported by AMD Raven Ridge hardware in conjunction with the latest AMDGPU Linux kernel code and the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.

The open-source AMD Linux driver stack hasn't supported Delta Color Compression for scan-out surfaces on Raven Ridge, but this feature is being addressed by AMD's Marek Olšák for this feature to help conserve memory bandwidth and in turn enhance performance. Up to now the DCC support hasn't supported the surfaces being scanned out to the display.

Marek posted a set of 5 patches for allowing the "displayable DCC" for Raven Ridge APUs. This requires the very newest AMDGPU kernel driver code for what will be in Linux 5.1 as well as a new xf86-video-amdgpu DDX driver patch.

No word/benchmarks on any end-user visible performance changes as a result of this Raven scanout DCC were provided in the initial patch comments. My Ryzen 5 2400G system is still finicky under Linux even with the latest kernel and BIOS when last trying in February, but will at least look forward to testing out this capability with the Ryzen 3 2200G once it lands in Mesa 19.1-devel.

The RadeonSI patches also enable this displayable DCC capability for the yet-to-launch Raven 2 APUs. Mesa 19.1 will be out as stable in May, roughly around the time as well of Linux 5.1 that is bringing the necessary kernel bits.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU Begins Staging 200+ Changes For Linux 5.2 Kernel
AMDGPU LLVM Backend Seeing A Number Of Fixes In Recent Days
AMDGPU FreeSync Has A Last Minute Fix To Help Prevent Stuttering For Linux 5.0
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6 Vulkan Driver Released
RadeonSI Gets Patches To Finally Tap The Parallel Shader Compile Extensions
AMDGPU's New SMU Code Gets More Additions Ahead Of Navi
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros