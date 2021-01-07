RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Radeon GPU Profiler Support

Surprisingly it has taken until 2021 but the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver now supports using the company's own Radeon GPU Profiler.
The Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP) is a low-level optimization tool for Windows and Linux geared for OpenCL / OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D tracing and performance profiling on Radeon GPUs.
Radeon GPU Profiler has obviously been geared for their proprietary/official (closed-source) graphics driver components on both Windows and Linux. Meanwhile last year Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver began adding Radeon GPU Profiler support. That RADV RGP support has been expanded upon with time.
Now today in Mesa 21.0-devel is finally seeing support for RadeonSI with RGP as AMD's official open-source OpenGL driver.
Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer of AMD sent in the merge request recently for implementing basic Radeon GPU Profiler support within RadeonSI. This RGP support is based in part on the RGP/SQTT support added last year to the RADV driver.
The support was merged to Mesa 21.0 as part of this MR ahead of the upcoming Mesa 21.0 feature freeze.
