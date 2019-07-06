More RadeonSI Navi Improvements Are Pending
A few days ago the Navi 10 support landed in AMD's open-source RadeonSI OpenGL driver within Mesa 19.2. It looks like landing in the next few days will be some follow-up work to address some features and performance for the soon-to-ship Radeon RX 5700 series.

RadeonSI lead developer Marek Olšák opened up a new merge request for Mesa to improve this new Navi support. This latest work includes enabling primitive binning by default, image stores support for delta color compression (DCC), utilizing a new scan converter, no longer needing to flush the L2 cache, pixel shaders without exports, enabling late export memory allocation for NGG, and vertex/geometry shader improvements.

The code is pending as part of this MR that will hopefully land in the days ahead for helping out early Radeon RX 5700 series owners with better Linux OpenGL support/performance.
