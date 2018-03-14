Uniform Packing For RadeonSI NIR, Helps Reduce CPU Overhead
Timothy Arceri of Valve's open-source Linux GPU driver team is out with his latest set of patches to further enhance the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Timothy's latest objective remains with improving the RadeonSI NIR back-end for using this modern intermediate representation alternative to Gallium3D TGSI. NIR is important for getting the OpenGL 4.6 bits in place with SPIR-V ingestion / better interoperability with the RADV Vulkan driver and the already-written code paths using NIR.

The latest 14 patches from Arceri provide uniform packing support for RadeonSI NIR. He notes that this series helps reduce CPU overhead within the Mesa driver code as well as avoids some copying of the data, but no word on any measurable performance difference to end-users.

These RadeonSI NIR uniform packing patches can be reviewed on Mesa-dev and there's still plenty of time for getting them into Mesa 18.1 for debut next quarter.
