RadeonSI NIR Back-End Picks Up Support For More OpenGL Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 January 2018 at 08:09 PM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
It was just a few days ago that Valve Linux developer Timothy Arceri enabled GLSL 4.50 support for RadeonSI's NIR back-end after previously taking care of tessellation shaders and other requirements. Now he has taken to implementing some other extensions in RadeonSI's NIR code-path.

Arceri has now enabled ARB_shader_group_vote support. That extension was added to RadeonSI last March and is for comparing values across shader invocations as a means of handling branching in OpenGL. ARB_shader_group_vote was made a requirement with OpenGL 4.6.

The other RadeonSI NIR support is for ARB_shader_ballot. ARB_shader_ballot isn't required for OpenGL 4.6 but is part of the OpenGL AZDO "Approaching Zero Driver Overhead" extensions.

Great to see the RadeonSI NIR support continuing to mature and step closer to parity with their stock code-paths. Trying out the RadeonSI NIR support can be done using the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Work Revised On Adding SPIR-V Support To Clover Gallium3D
R600g "Soft" FP64 Shows Signs Of Life, Enabling Older GPUs To Have OpenGL 4 In 2018
Mesa 17.3.3 Released With RADV & ANV Vulkan Driver Fixes
RadeonSI NIR Backend Now Supports GLSL 4.50
Dead Island Should Now Work With The Gallium3D Drivers
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_EXT_debug_report
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan