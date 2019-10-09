RadeonSI NIR Mesa 19.3 Testing Didn't Turn Up Any Bugs, Similar Performance To TGSI
Besides RADV ACO compiler testing and AMDGPU bulk moves restored another common test request recently on the Radeon Linux graphics side has been looking at the NIR support.

There still remains non-default NIR intermediate representation support by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Marek and others have continued improving this RadeonSI NIR path to make it on-par with the existing Gallium3D TGSI IR but hasn't been flipped over yet nor has there been any firm indication if that will happen for Mesa 19.3. But this NIR support is needed in order to flip on the SPIR-V extensions and in turn enable OpenGL 4.6 for the RadeonSI driver.

This RadeonSI NIR support can continue to be tested via the AMD_DEBUG=nir environment variable on recent Mesa builds. I ran some tests with Mesa 19.3-devel with NIR. The good news is no graphical rendering problems or performance regressions. However, for those hoping for magical performance boosts, there weren't at least in my testing this past weekend when using a Radeon RX Vega 56.





More data of the OpenGL tests ran can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file but basically there were no surprises, which is also a good thing in this case of changing out the driver IR.
