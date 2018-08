More OpenGL Extensions For RadeonSI Are The Latest In A Flurry Of Interesting Activity

Marek Olšák has continued his busy work on the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver by implementing more extensions and adjusting various limits/constants to match the behavior of their proprietary driver.In the past few days Marek has fleshed out the EQAA GL extensions ASTC compression for Gallium drivers , and yesterday was EXT_gpu_shader4 support for vintage/legacy OpenGL 2 applications.Today he dropped patches introducing support for some " easy OpenGL extensions ." Those latest extensions for RadeonSI include AMD_gpu_shader_int64, AMD_multi_draw_indirect, AMD_query_buffer_object, AMD_texture_texture4, EXT_vertex_attrib_64bit, EXT_disjoint_timery_query, and KHR_texture_compression_astc_sliced_3d.Coming in just before those eight patches were 14 patches to adjust limits and constants . The focus there is on having similar limits/values exposed to match the behavior of AMD's closed-source OpenGL driver.The intentions of this work -- besides the obvious, a more complete OpenGL driver -- aren't immediately clear. But it is interesting that EXT_gpu_shader4 gets wired in a decade after being introduced and the only benefactor is legacy programs... Of which some workstation users fall into that boat. And then following EXT_gpu_shader4 are patches come for trying to match the limits of the closed-source OpenGL driver along with a slew of AMD_* OpenGL vendor extensions get implemented. Given the overall performance these days of AMDGPU+RadeonSI, the OpenGL compatibility profile context now supporting OpenGL 4, and these latest improvements, I wouldn't be surprised if AMD is positioning to be using RadeonSI in more use-cases for customers. We'll see if anything else comes up on the horizon.