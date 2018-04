Marek Olšák of AMD has done some spring cleaning to the RadeonSI Gallium3D code in what he's calling a mega cleanup with 55 patches.The cleanup includes some reorganization of code and renaming of some files/functions, but in the end the 55 patches end up dropping the line count by about 300 lines of code.Details on this RadeonSI mega cleanup via the Mesa mailing list . This code will most likely be merged in time for this quarter's Mesa 18.1 release.