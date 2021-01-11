Mesa 21.0 RadeonSI Will Run Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Faster
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 January 2021 at 06:14 AM EST. 17 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 21.0 is bringing some overdue improvements for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Mesa 21.0 with the RadeonSI driver for modern AMD Radeon graphics cards is finally enabling "mesa_glthread" by default for Counter-Strike: GO. This is the opt-in Mesa OpenGL threading behavior that can help increase the performance of various GL games but isn't universally enabled as it has been found to hurt some games or yield no benefits for others.

For the past several Mesa releases that the GL threading has been in good shape, users have found enabling it to boost the frame-rates by 10~20%. Thus Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is now whitelisted so it will happen there by default rather than needing to set the "mesa_glthread=true" environment variable override.

The patch flipping on GL threading for CS:GO also enables the clamp_div_by_zero workaround for the Valve game too. That is needed for fixing up a rendering bug.
17 Comments
Related News
Mesa 21.0 Is Now Working With Haiku OS For Software OpenGL Rendering
Freedreno In Mesa 21.0 Flips On OpenGL 3.3 Support
Panfrost Gallium3D Flips On AFBC For Bifrost GPUs
Zink With Mesa 21.0 Now Exposes OpenGL 4.1
Radeon Linux Drivers Now Only Officially Support Smart Access Memory On Zen 3 + RDNA2
Mesa's Clover OpenCL Adds Support For Loading SPIR-V IL Programs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%