Marek Olšák of AMD kicked off the new month by finally landing support for the ARB/KHR extensions around parallel shader compile support.Back in February he posted the RadeonSI patches for implementing KHR_parallel_shader_compile and ARB_parallel_shader_compile extensions including the necessary work to core Mesa and Gallium3D. It's that work that has now been merged to Mesa Git.These parallel shader compile extensions offer support for applications/engines to provide a hint to the driver about the maximum number of CPU threads it would request for compiling shaders and also a means of querying if the shader compilation process has finished. KHR_parallel_shader_compile is part of OpenGL 4.6.Over the course of dozens of lines of code added, the patches are now in place for core Mesa/Gallium3D and with Mesa 19.1 RadeonSI is the first Mesa OpenGL driver supporting these extensions. Outside of Mesa, the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack has long been supporting these extensions.