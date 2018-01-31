RadeonSI VCN Encode Now Supports HEVC Main

More video acceleration related commits landed in the Mesa 18.1-dev Git tree this week.
The code that was merged on Monday by AMD's Boyuan Zhang allows for HEVC/H.265 GPU-accelerated video encoding when using the VCN block. The "Video Core Next" hardware is initially just found on Raven Ridge APUs but almost certainly coming to next-generation discrete GPUs.
Up until now the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's VCN encode support had just supported MPEG-4 AVC while now the HEVC main profile is now supported too with the latest Mesa Git.
Meanwhile, on the Mesa mailing list are a set of eight patches allowing UVD-based HEVC main video encoding for pre-Raven hardware. Here it does appear updated UVD firmware is needed for support.
