RadeonSI VCN Encode Now Supports HEVC Main
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 February 2018 at 01:42 PM EST. 4 Comments
More video acceleration related commits landed in the Mesa 18.1-dev Git tree this week.

The code that was merged on Monday by AMD's Boyuan Zhang allows for HEVC/H.265 GPU-accelerated video encoding when using the VCN block. The "Video Core Next" hardware is initially just found on Raven Ridge APUs but almost certainly coming to next-generation discrete GPUs.

Up until now the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's VCN encode support had just supported MPEG-4 AVC while now the HEVC main profile is now supported too with the latest Mesa Git.

Meanwhile, on the Mesa mailing list are a set of eight patches allowing UVD-based HEVC main video encoding for pre-Raven hardware. Here it does appear updated UVD firmware is needed for support.
