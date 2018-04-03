RadeonSI Now Supports KHR_blend_equation_advanced, Needed For OpenGL ES 3.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 April 2018 at 12:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
RadeonSI Gallium3D has caught up to the fellow Intel i965 and Nouveau NVC0 drivers in supporting the OpenGL KHR_blend_equation_advanced extension.

KHR_blend_equation_advanced provides extra color blending operations. Developers curious about the intricacies of KHR_blend_equation_advanced can find its documentation on Khronos.org.

Following several commits to Mesa 18.1-devel Git on Tuesday by Marek Olšák, this extension was finally wired up for RadeonSI with this commit and now the third driver supporting it within Mesa.

Why this extension is notable is that it's a requirement for OpenGL ES 3.2 compatibility. With this latest Mesa Git, it just leaves KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr for RadeonSI to reach OpenGL ES 3.2 compliance. Though having native support for KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr I don't believe is currently possible with the present Radeon desktop GPUs still lacking Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression support. But aside from ASTC, the RadeonSI driver is now largely rounded out for GLES 3.2. RadeonSI's OpenGL 4.6 support is also just around the corner once they get their NIR/SPIR-V code finished up.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RadeonSI Gets A "Mega Cleanup" To Kick Off Spring
Valve & RADV Developers Are Topping Contributions To Mesa This Year
More Intel OpenGL 4.6 SPIR-V Code Lands In Mesa 18.1 Git
Mesa 17.3.8 Is Being Prepared With Another Dozen Fixes
AMD Vega 12 GPU Support Lands In Mesa 18.1-devel
Mesa 18.0 Officially Released With Plenty Of OpenGL & Vulkan Improvements
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM