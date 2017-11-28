Marek Baking A "Huge Cleanup" For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 28 November 2017 at 05:06 PM EST. 4 Comments
Marek has volleyed onto the Mesa mailing list a set of patches providing RadeonSI with a "huge cleanup" for this Gallium3D OpenGL driver used by Radeon HD 7000 series "GCN" / "Southern Islands" graphics cards and newer.

At this point the cleanup consists of 24 patches mostly moving around code. This clean-up comes in result as a part of the decision in September of R600 Gallium3D To End Code Sharing With RadeonSI Driver.

There is also one minor optimization too: "radeonsi: don't use fast color clear for small surfaces - This removes 35+ clear eliminate passes from DOTA 2."

These patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev.

It will be interesting to see what else this prolific Radeon Mesa contributor is cooking up ahead of the holidays given the massive improvements RadeonSI has already made in 2017.
