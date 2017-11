Marek Baking A "Huge Cleanup" For RadeonSI Gallium3D

Marek has volleyed onto the Mesa mailing list a set of patches providing RadeonSI with a "huge cleanup" for this Gallium3D OpenGL driver used by Radeon HD 7000 series "GCN" / "Southern Islands" graphics cards and newer.At this point the cleanup consists of 24 patches mostly moving around code. This clean-up comes in result as a part of the decision in September of R600 Gallium3D To End Code Sharing With RadeonSI Driver There is also one minor optimization too: "radeonsi: don't use fast color clear for small surfaces - This removes 35+ clear eliminate passes from DOTA 2."These patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev It will be interesting to see what else this prolific Radeon Mesa contributor is cooking up ahead of the holidays given the massive improvements RadeonSI has already made in 2017.