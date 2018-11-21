RadeonSI Lands Zen CCX/Thread Optimization For GLThread Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 November 2018 at 04:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
After the AMD Zen tuning for RadeonSI was dropped earlier this month, a revised implementation has now landed in Mesa 19.0-devel.

The revised patch that was merged overnight pins driver threads to a fixed core complex (CCX) when glthread is enabled. Glthread is the tunable for enabling OpenGL threading and can be done on a per-game basis with whitelisting that is handled by the DRI configuration file. The current list of whitelisted games can be seen here for where this glthread behavior is enabled by default.

That patch explains that the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's three threads -- glthread, Gallium, and Winsys -- will be pinned to a random CCX. The belief is this should be the optimal approach for getting the best gaming performance on AMD Ryzen processors.

Separately, there was other glthread work merged. The immediate mode is now enabled and then Talos Principle was whitelisted. With a Radeon RX Vega 56, enabling glthread for this game led to about a 4% increase in frame-rates.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux
AMDVLK 2018.4.2 Open-Source Vulkan Driver Brings Sparse Support, Degenerate Triangles
RADV Lands Another Fast Clear Optimization, Helping An Operation 18x
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Radeon ROCm 1.9.2 Released - Brings SDMA/RDMA Support For Vega 20, HIP/HCC Improvements
AMD Radeon RX 590 Launches, Linux Support Presumably Okay
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590