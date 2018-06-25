Patches Revised Taking RadeonSI OpenGL Compatibility Profile To v4.0
25 June 2018
After getting the RadeonSI OpenGL compatibility profile support to GL 3.3, Valve's Timothy Arceri has been working on OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support. However, with one of those extensions taking a while to wire up, for now he sent out the patches bumping the support to OpenGL 4.0 under this compatibility mode.

See the earlier articles if you are unfamiliar with the OpenGL compatibility profile mode as an alternative to the OpenGL core context in order to make use of deprecated GL functionality while still using modern versions of OpenGL.

With yet-to-be-merged patches, RadeonSI is nearly at OpenGL 4.4 under the compatibility context but the ARB_vertex_attrib_64bit extension is the lingering blocker that will take a while to address. So as for the time being, Arceri has sent out the GL 4.0 compat profile patches for a fresh round of review.

Hopefully this will get tidied up and merged for Mesa 18.2. The feature window on 18.2 is closing next month with plans to release in August.
