AMD Wires In A Few More Extensions For Their Open-Source OpenGL Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 November 2018 at 04:54 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA --
It looks like open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák is finishing out the month by working on a few remaining extensions to benefit not only their RadeonSI driver but also the old R600g and other Mesa drivers.

With a new patch series sent out today, a few more extensions were wired into Mesa:

- EXT_texture_compression_rgtc is now exposed for OpenGL ES on all OpenGL 3.0 drivers within Mesa.

- EXT_texture_compression_bptc is now exposed for OpenGL ES on all OpenGL 4.0 drivers within Mesa.

- AMD_texture_texture4 is also now exposed by all Mesa OpenGL 4.0 drivers. Marek added support for this old AMD_texture_texture4 GL extension "because the closed driver exposes it." The AMDGPU+RadeonSI stack generally outperforms the closed-source OpenGL driver already in most games/worklaods, it's nice that other items are being scratched off the list for parity even when it comes to old OpenGL extensions.

These changes are currently staged in patches but presumably will be merged with plenty of time for Mesa 19.0. Also merged overnight to Mesa 19.0 were the recent patches for AMDGPU winsys optimizations.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2.6 Picks Up Support For Amber/Whiskey Lake, Vulkan Driver Fixes
Marek Takes To Possible AMDGPU Winsys Memory Optimizations
Mesa 18.3-RC4 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
More NIR Optimizations En Route, "Soft FP64" Still Being Worked On
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Mesa 18.3-RC3 Released With RADV Fixes, Drops Zen L3 Thread Pinning
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release