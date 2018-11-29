AMD Wires In A Few More Extensions For Their Open-Source OpenGL Driver

It looks like open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák is finishing out the month by working on a few remaining extensions to benefit not only their RadeonSI driver but also the old R600g and other Mesa drivers.
With a new patch series sent out today, a few more extensions were wired into Mesa:
- EXT_texture_compression_rgtc is now exposed for OpenGL ES on all OpenGL 3.0 drivers within Mesa.
- EXT_texture_compression_bptc is now exposed for OpenGL ES on all OpenGL 4.0 drivers within Mesa.
- AMD_texture_texture4 is also now exposed by all Mesa OpenGL 4.0 drivers. Marek added support for this old AMD_texture_texture4 GL extension "because the closed driver exposes it." The AMDGPU+RadeonSI stack generally outperforms the closed-source OpenGL driver already in most games/worklaods, it's nice that other items are being scratched off the list for parity even when it comes to old OpenGL extensions.
These changes are currently staged in patches but presumably will be merged with plenty of time for Mesa 19.0. Also merged overnight to Mesa 19.0 were the recent patches for AMDGPU winsys optimizations.
